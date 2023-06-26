Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed the most recent trading day at $83.20, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, down 31.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, down 1.08% from the year-ago period.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.82 per share and revenue of $12.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.79% and +1.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ryder currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.2, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

