Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $86.55, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 1.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.96, down 17.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.95 billion, up 3.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $12.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27% and +2.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryder has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.94, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.