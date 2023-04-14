Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed at $85.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 0.86% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Ryder is projected to report earnings of $2.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.95 billion, up 3.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $12.26 billion, which would represent changes of -27% and +2.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryder has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

