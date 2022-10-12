Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $79.45, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 3.69% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 14.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ryder is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.02, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow R in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.