Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed the most recent trading day at $76.04, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 10.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $4.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 19.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.38 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.1% and +18.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.73% higher. Ryder is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ryder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.72, so we one might conclude that Ryder is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.