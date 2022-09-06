Ryder (R) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed the most recent trading day at $73.84, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 6.78% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ryder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow R in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

