Ryder (R) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed at $71.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 0.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.22% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.10, up 70.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 19.64% from the year-ago period.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.48 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.15% and +18.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% higher. Ryder is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ryder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

