Ryder (R) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $70.49, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 10.85% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $4.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 19.64% from the year-ago period.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.38 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.1% and +18.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% higher. Ryder is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ryder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.