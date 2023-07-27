Ryder (R) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Tweaks 2023 EPS View

Ryder System, Inc. R reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings (excluding $4.01 from non-recurring items) of $3.61 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97. However, the bottom line plunged 18.5% year over year largely reflecting weaker market conditions in used vehicle sales and rental.

Total revenues of $2,884 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3000.8 million. The top line decreased 4.9% year over year.

Segmental Results

Fleet Management Solutions: Total revenues of $1,459 million were down 10% year over year. The actual percentage of decline was steeper than our expectation of a 3.7% year-over-year fall. Operating revenues summed $1,254 million, down 4% year over year. Segmental revenues were hurt by negative impact of operating revenues from UK exit.

Supply-Chain Solutions: Total revenues of $1,179 million remained flat year over year. We estimated a 2% rise from second-quarter 2022 actuals. Operating revenues rose 8% year over year to $865 million on the back of strong revenue growth in all industry verticals primarily reflecting new business, higher volumes and increased pricing.

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Total revenues amounted to $440 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter. The actual percentage of decrease was steeper than our projection of a 0.1% year-over-year dip. Operating revenues climbed 7% to $327 million. The uptick was driven by inflationary cost recovery and higher volumes.

Liquidity

Ryder exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $218 million compared with $267 million at the end of December 2022. R’s total debt (including the current portion) was $6,525 million at second-quarter end compared with $6,352 million reported at the end of December 2022.

Q3 & 2023 Outlook

For third-quarter 2023, Ryder expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00-$3.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 is below the guided range.

For 2023, management anticipates total revenues to decrease by 2% while operating revenues to increase by 2%. Adjusted EPS for the year is now estimated to be between $12.20 and $12.70 (prior view: $11.30-$12.05). The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.73 is below the guided range.

R now estimates free cash flow of $100 million for 2023 (prior view: $200 million). Net cash from operating activities is projected to be $2.5 billion (prior view: $2.4 billion). Adjusted ROE (return on equity) is still suggested in the 17-19% band (prior view: 16-18%). Capital expenditure is still estimated to be $3.2 billion (prior view: $3 billion).

Currently, Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q2 Performance of Other Players

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.81 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million. The top line fell 18.4% year over year.

The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal and 21% in Truckload. A 4% decrease in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions added to the woes. Changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenues resulted in this downtick.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL second-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported earnings of $1.44 a year ago.

Revenues of $15,578 million outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher air-travel demand. The adjusted operating margin was 17.1% compared with 11.7% in the prior-year period.



