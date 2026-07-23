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Ryder Q2 Earnings Edge Higher On Revenue Growth; Raises Outlook

July 23, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) Thursday reported slightly higher second-quarter earnings as revenue increased across its core businesses. The logistics and transportation company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Earnings from continuing operations increased to $133 million or $3.40 per share from $132 million or $3.15 per share a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to $133 million or $3.39 per share from $131 million or $3.13 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Excluding one-time items, Comparable EPS from continuing operations was $3.73, up 12% from prior year.

Total revenue increased 5% to $3.347 billion from $3.189 billion a year earlier.

Services revenue rose to $2.231 billion from $2.123 billion a year earlier.

Lease and related maintenance and rental revenue grew to $971 million from $966 million, and fuel services revenue increased to $145 million from $100 million.

Operating revenue was $2.7 billion, up 3% from prior year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year EPS from continuing operations of $13.50 - $13.90 and comparable EPS from continuing operations of $14.40 - $14.80. Previously, it had forecast EPS from continuing operations of $13.15 - $13.90 and comparable EPS from continuing operations of $14.05 - $14.80.

The company also reaffirmed its outlook for 3% year-over-year operating revenue growth to about $10.7 billion for the full year.

For the third quarter, Ryder expects comparable earnings from continuing operations of $4.00 to $4.20 per share.

The company's shares were down more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $276.37 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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