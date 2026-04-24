Ryder Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y, 2026 EPS View Up

Ryder System, Inc. (R) reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 and improved 3.3% year over year, reflecting share repurchases, partially offset by lower earnings. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.10-$2.35.

Total revenues of $3.12 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion and fell 0.2% year over year. Operating revenues (adjusted) of $2.57 billion rose 0.6% year over year.

Ryder System, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Fleet Management Solutions: Total revenues of $1.46 billion inched up 1% year over year, reflecting higher fuel pricing passed through to customers. Operating revenues of $1.26 billion were consistent with the prior year as contractual revenue growth was offset by lower rental demand.

Supply-Chain Solutions: Total revenues of $1.36 billion inched up 2% year over year, reflecting increased operating revenues. Operating revenues rose 3% year over year to $1.02 billion, owing to new business and volumes in omnichannel retail.

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Total revenues of $553 million and operating revenues of $438 million declined 8% and 5%, year over year, respectively, owing to decreased subcontracted transportation costs and lower fleet count reflecting prolonged freight market downturn.

Liquidity

Ryder exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $182 million compared with $198 million at the end of the prior quarter. R’s total debt (including the current portion) was $7.69 billion at the first-quarter end compared with $7.64 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

R’s Outlook

For second-quarter 2026, Ryder expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3.50-$3.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 lies within the guidance.

For 2026, Ryder now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $14.05-$14.80, higher than the prior guided range of $13.45-$14.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.23 lies within the updated guidance.

Management now anticipates total revenues to increase by 3% (prior view: up 1%). Operating revenues (adjusted) are expected to increase 3%.

Adjusted ROE (return on equity) is expected to be 17-18%. Net cash from operating activities is still projected to be $2.7 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $700 million-$800 million. Capital expenditure is still estimated to be $2.4 billion.

Currently, Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs. Adjusted revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid first-quarter 2026 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved on a year-over-year basis.

UAL's first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.19 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 and increased 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.00-$1.50.

Operating revenues of $14.6 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 billion and increased 10.5% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.1% of the top line) increased 11% year over year to $13.1 billion. UAL flights transported 42,486 passengers in the first quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

Cargo revenues fell 1.6% year over year to $422 million. Revenues from other sources rose 10.5% year over year to $1.02 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenue per load in select highway-related businesses.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.