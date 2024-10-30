Ryder Capital’s Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. continues its strategic buy-back program, acquiring an additional 25,000 shares to enhance shareholder value. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its own financial health and commitment to returning capital to investors. Such buy-back initiatives often indicate a positive outlook on future stock performance.

