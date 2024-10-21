News & Insights

Ryder Capital Sees Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

October 21, 2024

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting significant support for resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director David Bottomley. The remuneration report was overwhelmingly approved with 99.29% votes in favor, and Bottomley’s re-election was carried with a 99.78% majority. This strong vote of confidence reflects shareholder satisfaction with the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

