Ryder Capital Ltd. Updates on Daily Share Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, acquiring 49,613 shares on the previous day, bringing the total to 828,914 shares bought back. This reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity base and potentially enhance shareholder value.

