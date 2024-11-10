Ryder Capital Ltd. Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced a continued buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with a total of 40,000 shares repurchased on the previous day. This initiative is part of an ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors keen on stock market movements may find this buy-back activity indicative of Ryder Capital’s confidence in its financial position.

