Ryder Capital Gains Significant Stake in Vitrafy

Ryder Capital Ltd. has become a substantial holder in Vitrafy Life Sciences Limited, securing a 6.46% voting power with over 4.1 million ordinary shares. The acquisition includes purchases made through an IPO and conversion of convertible notes, reflecting Ryder Capital’s strategic investment in Vitrafy. This move signals Ryder Capital’s confidence in Vitrafy’s growth potential, drawing attention from investors keen on market dynamics.

