Ryder Capital Continues Share Buy-Backs

Ryder Capital Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day. This activity is part of their ongoing on-market buy-back efforts, with a total of 1,561,667 shares bought back to date.

