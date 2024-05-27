Ryder Capital Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

News & Insights

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 42,205 ordinary fully paid securities acquired on the previous day. This update, dated May 28, 2024, is part of Ryder Capital’s ongoing share buy-back program, which has seen 1,630,767 shares repurchased before the last transaction.

