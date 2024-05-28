Ryder Capital Continues Share Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 17,500 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This is part of a larger buy-back initiative, which has seen 1,672,972 shares bought back to date. The buy-back reflects the company’s commitment to managing its share capital actively and is a common practice in the market to potentially enhance shareholder value.

