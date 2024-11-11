Ryder Capital Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.
Ryder Capital Ltd. has continued its on-market share buy-back program, purchasing 44,951 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total to 993,925 shares. This buy-back strategy is part of the company’s efforts to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
For further insights into AU:RYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Adobe Shares (NASDAQ:ADBE) Jump as Company Embraces AI
- Ford Stock (NYSE:F) Falls as Analysts Turn on It
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Foundry Flounders as It Outsources More Chips
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.