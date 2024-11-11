Ryder Capital Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. has continued its on-market share buy-back program, purchasing 44,951 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total to 993,925 shares. This buy-back strategy is part of the company’s efforts to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

