Ryder Capital Announces Security Buy-Back Completion

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced the cessation of 134,951 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back. This strategic move reflects Ryder Capital’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock value.
For further insights into AU:RYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.