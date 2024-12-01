Ryder Capital Announces Security Buy-Back Completion

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced the cessation of 134,951 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back. This strategic move reflects Ryder Capital’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:RYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.