Ryder Capital Announces Security Buy-Back Completion

December 01, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced the cessation of 134,951 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back. This strategic move reflects Ryder Capital’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock value.

