Ryder Capital Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 26, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Limited continues its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 19,100 shares on the previous day. This move is part of an ongoing effort to buy back shares on the market, with a total of 1,611,667 shares already bought back. Investors may view this activity as a sign of the company’s confidence in its own stock value and financial health.

