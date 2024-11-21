Ryanair’s Strategic Share Buyback to Boost Value

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ryanair Holdings has announced a buy-back of 154,540 ordinary shares and 114,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares, as part of its ongoing repurchase program. The shares were bought at an average price of €18.6362 per ordinary share and $22.1318 per American Depositary Share. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through share cancellation.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.