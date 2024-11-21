Ryanair’s Strategic Share Buyback to Boost Value

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings has announced a buy-back of 154,540 ordinary shares and 114,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares, as part of its ongoing repurchase program. The shares were bought at an average price of €18.6362 per ordinary share and $22.1318 per American Depositary Share. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through share cancellation.
