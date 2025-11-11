Ryanair's Shannon Summer 2026 Schedule To Deliver 15% Additional Seats

(RTTNews) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RY4C.DE) said it will base a fourth aircraft at Shannon for Summer 2026, representing a $400 million investment from Ryanair in Midwest Ireland. This additional aircraft will deliver 180,000 additional seats, 4 new routes to Rome, Madrid, Warsaw, and Poznan, and extra flights on 5 existing popular routes.

Ryanair's CCO, Jason McGuinness, said: "This Summer Shannon will benefit from 180,000, or 15% additional seats and 4 new routes thanks to the hard work of The Shannon Airport Group."

