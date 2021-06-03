Ryanair's (RYAAY) May Traffic Surges on Ramped-Up Vaccinations

With increased vaccinations in the European Union and the resultant improvement in air-travel demand, Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY May traffic surged to 1.8 million guests from a mere 0.07 million in the year-ago period. On a rolling-annual basis, total traffic dived 75% to 30.2 million guests.



The airline operated more than 12,000 flights in May with a load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) of 79%.



The Irish low-cost carrier’s May traffic represents an improvement of 80% compared with April. Load factor in the month was better than the April reading of 67%.

As vaccinations increase and countries gradually reopen their borders to travelers, Ryanair plans to expand its network to take advantage of the uptick in demand. To this end, last month, the carrier announced a new service from Teesside, United Kingdom to Faro, Portugal as part of its UK Summer 2021 Schedule. The Teesside-Faro flights will be operational twice a week from Jun 16 onward. From Teesside, the carrier will also begin services to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca in Spain this June, and to Corfu, Greece in July.

