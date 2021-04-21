Commodities

Ryanair's O'Leary sees very strong profit recovery next year

Padraic Halpin
Conor Humphries
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I expects a very strong profit recovery in the year to March 31, 2023, and at best a breakeven performance over the next 12 months with traffic already starting to recover, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

O'Leary said Europe's biggest low-cost airline would expect to post a modest loss if it carried somewhere between 80 and 100 million passengers in the coming year and eek out a small profit if they fly over 100 million passengers.

