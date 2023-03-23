Commodities
Ryanair's O'Leary says talks restarted with Boeing for new aircraft order - FT

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

March 23, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc RYA.I is optimistic on striking a major new aircraft order after the Irish airline restarted talks with Boeing Co BA.N, its top boss said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said there was a 'deal to be done' with negotiations between the Irish airline and Boeing in "the early stages" for a new order of Boeing 737 jets, according to the newspaper.

"We are back talking to them, which I think is an indication there is some movement on pricing . . . I think there is a deal to be done," the report quoted O'Leary as saying.

He added that the new multibillion-dollar order could be for the 737 Max 10 or for the smaller Max 8200, according to the report.

Boeing declined to comment, while Ryanair did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

