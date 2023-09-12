News & Insights

Ryanair's O'Leary says Italian price decree "illegal and unenforceable"

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

September 12, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I group CEO Michael O'Leary said an Italian government decree to cap the price of flights to Sicily and Sardinia was "illegal and unenforceable" and confirmed the budget airline had lodged a complaint with the European Commission.

Speaking to Reuters in Rome, O'Leary said Ryanair could reduce domestic flights to Sicily by as much as 15-20% this winter, switching the focus instead to international flights to the southern Italian island.

Last month, the government banned airlines from raising fares to Sicily and Sardinia beyond a level "200% higher" than the average price for flights to the two islands, a move aimed at stemming price increases over the peak summer holidays.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

