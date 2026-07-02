Ryanair's June Traffic Numbers Show Six-Month Straight Growth

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for June 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 21.2 million in June 2026, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in June was much more than the May reading of 20.7 million, the April reading of 19.3 million, the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 95% in June 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. It also improved from the load factor of 93% reported in April and March 2026, 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,16,800 flights in June 2026. This marks an improvement from 1,14,000 flights operated in May 2026, 1,08,000 flights operated in April 2026, 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers (traffic up 9% year over year) in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. During fiscal 2026, RYAAY’s traffic grew 4% year over year to 208.4 million passengers. Such figures boost RYAAY’s position as one of the world’s leading low-fare airlines in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst.

Given the aforesaid backdrops, Ryanair has unveiled an encouraging traffic outlook for fiscal 2027 (concurrent with its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on May 18, 2026). RYAAY anticipates its fiscal 2027 traffic to grow 4% to 216 million passengers.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Shares of RYAAY have plunged 12.1% so far this year against 13% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.

RYAAY Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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