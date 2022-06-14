Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled - union leader

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French cabin crew at Ryanair RYA.I went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that more than 40 flights had to be cancelled.

"As things stand, further walkouts are possible if the company does not meet our demands for a worthy salary and working conditions", said Damien Mourgues from the SNPNC-FO union.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.