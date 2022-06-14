Commodities

Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled - union leader

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

French cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that more than 40 flights had to be cancelled.

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French cabin crew at Ryanair RYA.I went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that more than 40 flights had to be cancelled.

"As things stand, further walkouts are possible if the company does not meet our demands for a worthy salary and working conditions", said Damien Mourgues from the SNPNC-FO union.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular