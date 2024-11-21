Ryanair’s Director Exercises Significant Share Options

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings reported that its Director, Emer Daly, executed a transaction involving the exercise of 47,000 share options at a price of €11.12 per share. This transaction took place on November 18, 2024, in Dublin, reflecting strategic moves by the company’s leadership amidst evolving market conditions.
