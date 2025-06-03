Ryanair's April 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Ryanair RYAAY reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 17.5 million in April 2025, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in April was higher than the March reading of 15 million and the February reading of 12.6 million.

The April load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 92%, though it has decreased on a year-over-year basis by 200 basis points, remained at an elevated level, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The April load factor was less than the load factor of 93% reported in March 2025 and 92% reported in February 2025.

RYAAY operated more than 84,000 flights in March 2025.

Apart from RYAAY, other airline companies like Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS and LATAM Airlines Group LTM have also reported April traffic numbers.

ALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for April 2025. Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 17.4% from the April 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service increased 20.5% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in April 2025 declined to 80.3% from 82.4% a year ago.

Mexican carrier VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for April.

Volaris reported a 16.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 3.1 percentage points to 81.6% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (12.7%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, up 14.8% year over year.

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for April 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 6.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers. LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 9.9% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor — the percentage of seats filled by passengers — rose 2.3 percentage points from April 2024 to 83.4% in April 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

