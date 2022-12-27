Commodities
EZJ

Ryanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

December 27, 2022 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it opened an inquiry into possible price-fixing for flights in and out of Sicily by airlines including Ryanair RYA.I, Wizz Air WIZZ.L and easyJet EZJ.L.

The probe follows a complaint by consumer group Codacons, which alleged "a specific collusive will" of airlines to raise prices for domestic flights to and from Sicily during the Christmas holidays, the regulator said in its weekly bulletin.

The complaint also targeted state-owned ITA Airways, the successor of former flagship carrier Alitalia, it added.

The cost of flights is particularly sensitive in Sicily, whose many natives who live and work in northern or central Italy typically wish to travel back to the island to spend Christmas with family and friends.

The antitrust authority said its inquiry would come to an end by Dec. 31, 2023.

None of the involved airlines immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome Editing by Alvise Armellini and Matthew Lewis)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EZJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.