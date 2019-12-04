Ryanair warns of further hit from Boeing's MAX grounding

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc RYA.I said on Wednesday it expects to cut its summer capacity in a number of existing bases due to a shortfall in Boeing's BA.N MAX aircraft deliveries, putting jobs at risk.

