Commodities
EZJ

Ryanair vows to appeal against Lufthansa aid package

Contributors
Conor Humphries Reuters
Laurence Frost Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Ryanair will contest a 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) German aid package for Lufthansa, the budget airline's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on Tuesday.

DUBLIN/PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I will contest a 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) German aid package for Lufthansa, the budget airline's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government-backed aid will allow Lufthansa LHAG.DE to "engage in below-cost selling" and make it harder for Ryanair, its Laudamotion subsidiary and rival low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L to compete, O'Leary said.

"Ryanair will appeal against this latest example of illegal state aid to Lufthansa, which will massively distort competition," he added in the statement.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5683 @Laurence_Frost DMs on; Reuters Messaging: N/A))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular