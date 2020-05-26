Ryanair vows to appeal against Lufthansa aid package

DUBLIN/PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I will contest a 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) German aid package for Lufthansa, the budget airline's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government-backed aid will allow Lufthansa LHAG.DE to "engage in below-cost selling" and make it harder for Ryanair, its Laudamotion subsidiary and rival low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L to compete, O'Leary said.

"Ryanair will appeal against this latest example of illegal state aid to Lufthansa, which will massively distort competition," he added in the statement.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)

