Ryanair upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Ryanair (RYAAY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 23.15, up from EUR 17.25. The firm says a turning point on fares will likely be achieved and increasingly the market will look to the company’s 2026 fare growth potential.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RYAAY:
- Ryanair Launches Significant Share Buy-Back Program
- HSBC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings
- Ryanair Holdings Sees Increased Stake by Parvus
- Ryanair Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Program
- With a Forward PEG of 1.1, Delta Air Lines Still Looks Cheap
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.