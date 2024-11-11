News & Insights

Ryanair upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

November 11, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

UBS upgraded Ryanair (RYAAY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 23.15, up from EUR 17.25. The firm says a turning point on fares will likely be achieved and increasingly the market will look to the company’s 2026 fare growth potential.

