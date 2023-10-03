News & Insights

Commodities
BA

Ryanair traffic grows 9% in September to 17.4 million

October 03, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I flew 9% more passengers in September than in the same month last year, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said on Tuesday.

The Irish airline said it flew 17.4 million passengers last month, up from 15.9 million a year earlier and 14.1 million in September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Flights were on average 94% full in September, unchanged on a year earlier.

Ryanair expects traffic in its fiscal year to March 2024 to grow by 9% to a record 183.5 million passengers.

It set a string of all-time monthly traffic records over the busy summer months and Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said last week that current booking levels were around 4%-5% higher than last year.

However, it lowered that forecast in July from 185 million due to delays in Boeing BA.N plane deliveries and air traffic control strikes.

The low-cost carrier also warned last week that it may have to cut the forecast again if it faces any more delivery delays.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.