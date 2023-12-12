News & Insights

Ryanair to start Morocco domestic flights in summer 2024- Minister

December 12, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government has given its go ahead for Ryanair RYA.I to operate domestic flights in the country starting next summer, Morocco's tourism minister said.

Ryanair will be the third airline to operate flights in the North African country, after Moroccan carrier RAM and the UAE's Air Arabia.

"With the government's approval, Ryanair is launching 11 new domestic routes, connecting nine beautiful cities in Morocco: Agadir, Errachidia, Essaouira, Fez, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Oujda, Tangier, and Tetuan," minister Fatima Zahra Ammor said on LinkedIn.

Ryanair also planned to introduce 24 new international routes, connecting Morocco to Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and Britain, she said.

Moroccan officials hope increased international and domestic flights will help the country attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026, up from 11 million last year. In 2019, Morocco had 13 million visitors.

