Ryanair to recommend face masks on board, ban toilet queues

DUBLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Ryanair is to recommend that all passengers wear face masks on board when it reopens 40% of its route network on July 1 and customers will be required to ask crew to use the toilet, Europe's largest low-cost carrier announced on Tuesday.

The Irish airline said it will also require all passengers to fill out a form detailing the length of their planned visit and where they will stay, information that will be provided to EU governments to monitor quarantine measures.

Ryanair will continue to operate a skeleton service of 30 flights per day until the end of June and will then begin 1,000 flights per day from July 1, it said in a statement.

