Ryanair to put UK staff on unpaid leave if furlough scheme dropped - CEO

DUBLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I will put unneeded British staff on unpaid leave if the UK government does not provide a "proper" furlough scheme, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday, as Britain prepares to change its COVID-19 job supports.

"We want to keep our pilots and cabin crew employed and paid and we are going to have to have huge government assistance for that, otherwise I'm afraid they're all going to go on unpaid leave for the winter," O'Leary told Sky News television.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.