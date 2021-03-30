Ryanair to open new base in Croatian capital Zagreb in September

ZAGREB, March 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I will open a new base in the Croatian capital Zagreb from September, the company said on Tuesday.

"There will be 12 new routes and 36 weekly flights from Zagreb," Ryanair Chief Executive Eddie Wilson said in an online presentation.

Ryanair already operates flights to airports on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

