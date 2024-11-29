Ryanair Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 153,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The repurchases were made at an average price of €18.2637 for ordinary shares and $21.7651 for those underlying American Depositary Shares.

