Ryanair Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and cancellation of over 235,000 shares, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move, involving both ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares, reflects the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders. Investors may find this activity indicative of Ryanair’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

