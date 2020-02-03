Ryanair Stock Is Up, Despite Boeing 737 MAX Problems Delaying Growth Plans

Ryanair stock took flight on Monday despite the low-cost airline warning ongoing Boeing 737 Max problems would delay its growth plans by up to two years.

The Irish carrier’s (ticker: RYAAY) impressive third-quarter results, with profit climbing to €88 million (about $97.4 million) from a €66 million loss the previous year, sent shares 5.9% higher. The company had raised its full-year guidance earlier this month, and the results didn’t disappoint.

Revenue rose 21% to €1.9 billion, driven by better-than-expected Christmas and New Year bookings at higher fares. Passenger numbers grew 6% to 36 million in the three months to Dec.31. Revenue per passenger increased 13%, due to an increase in ancillary revenue, which includes baggage fees, priority boarding, and seat selection.

The company said it expects full-year profit after tax to land in the middle of its €950 million to €1.05 billion target range—after raising its guidance earlier this month.

However, Ryanair said its plan to reach 200 million annual passengers would be pushed back by one or two years to 2025 or 2026 due to the continued delays to deliveries of Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jets. Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has described the aircraft as a “game-changer” as it has more seats and burns less fuel. The aircraft has been grounded since March last year after two plane crashes in the space of five months. The first delivery is now not expected until September or October, the company said on Monday. Cost savings from the new fleet won’t be realized until late 2021, it added.

Ryanair shares have now climbed 68% in the past six months as the budget carrier has consistently turned in strong results in recent quarters. The Boeing 737 MAX delays are disappointing, but all other areas are promising. The company has kept control over costs: Nonfuel costs rose just 1% and it said 90% of its fuel for the 2021 financial year was hedged at $66 per barrel. Passenger numbers are also expected to grow this year.

The airline’s focus on European travel also means it should be unaffected by industry disruption from the coronavirus.

