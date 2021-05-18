Ryanair starts sale of five-year bond - lead managers
May 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I started the sale of a five-year bond on Tuesday, according to a memos from three lead managers seen by Reuters.
Initial price thoughts on the bond, being issued by Ryanair DAC, the group's main airline, is 150 basis points above the mid-swap level, according to the memos, which said it will be benchmark-sized.
The bond sale comes after Ryanair posted a record annual loss for the year ending in March on Monday
Ryanair hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Commerzbank for the sale on Monday, according to a previous memo.
