Ryanair sets sights on further German expansion

Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I wants to expand in Germany, Chief Executive Eddie Wilson said on Tuesday, as he criticised government bailouts of airlines.

"There are certain countries where we want to expand. Germany is one of them," Wilson told an online discussion for the virtual ITB tourism fair.

He said further state bailouts of airlines were a waste of taxpayers' money but were "inevitable".

