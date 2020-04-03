Ryanair sees profit at lower end of forecast as virus hits global travel

April 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I said on Friday it expects to report annual profit at the lower end of its prior outlook following widespread travel restrictions imposed by European governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said pre-exceptional profit after tax will be at the lower end of a 950 million euros ($1.03 billion) and 1 billion euros range, and expects to record an exceptional charge of around 300 million euros for the year ending March 31, 2020.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

