Ryanair sees over 15 mln passengers in May, load factor rising through summer

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary expects the load factor to rise to 92% in May from 91% in April and then to 94-95% in June-August, practically reaching pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with bookings looking very strong.

He told Reuters on Wednesday Europe's biggest budget airline was likely to end this month with just over 15 million passengers carried, up from 14.24 million in April, which compared to just 1.04 million a year ago.

"Bookings over the last number of weeks have continued to strengthen – both the numbers are strengthening and average fairs being paid through the summer are rising," he said, explaining that there were very strong bookings to beaches of Portugal, Spain, Balearics, Canaries, Italy and Greece.

"If there is no negative, adverse news out of Ukraine, summer peak months this year will be very, very busy."

