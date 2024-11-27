Ryanair Sees Increased Stake from Capital Group

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ryanair Holdings has announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has increased its voting rights to over 13%, reflecting a significant stake in the airline. This move highlights an increased interest in Ryanair’s shares by a major investment entity, potentially influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics.
For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Blackrock to Buy HPS for $12B to Fortify Alternative Investments Business
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.