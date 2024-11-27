Ryanair Sees Increased Stake from Capital Group

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has increased its voting rights to over 13%, reflecting a significant stake in the airline. This move highlights an increased interest in Ryanair’s shares by a major investment entity, potentially influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics.

