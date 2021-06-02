Commodities

Ryanair says flights filling up very strongly in June, July, August

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the low cost airline's flights are filling up very strongly through June, July and August with fares at their lowest ever summer levels.

"Fares have been lower than they have ever been before because we don't have the normal advanced bookings already in the system for June, July and August. People who have been locked up in Britain and Ireland are bursting to go on holidays," O'Leary told Sky News in an interview.

