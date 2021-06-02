Ryanair says flights filling up very strongly in June, July, August

DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the low cost airline's flights are filling up very strongly through June, July and August with fares at their lowest ever summer levels.

"Fares have been lower than they have ever been before because we don't have the normal advanced bookings already in the system for June, July and August. People who have been locked up in Britain and Ireland are bursting to go on holidays," O'Leary told Sky News in an interview.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.